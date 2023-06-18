72-year-old man killed in Suffolk shooting: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 72-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the 6200 block of Apple Street on Sunday, according to police.

Police say around 11:03 a.m., the Suffolk911 Center received a call for a person being shot inside a residence.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances, according to police, and investigators are attempting to positively identify the suspect.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a 2000's model red Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Suffolk police ask anyone with information to contact the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line.

