23-year-old woman killed in shooting on N. 10th Street in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old woman died following a shooting in Suffolk early Tuesday morning.

A release from the Suffolk Police Department said officers were called at 4:20 a.m. to a shooting at a home in the 100 block of N. 10th Street.

At the scene, officers found Allyjah Rivera, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. Suffolk Fire & Rescue took Rivera to the hospital where she died.

Police said Darion Robb, 29, of Suffolk, shot Rivera. He was detained at the scene and taken to police headquarters.

An investigation remains underway.

Police said anyone with information about what happened should call Suffolk police or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.