Hampton Police investigating double homicide on Alleghany Rd.

Posted at 5:52 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 05:52:12-04

HAMPTON, VA — The Hampton Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Allegheny Rd.

HPD tweeted about the incident at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday morning. They say one man and one woman have died as a result.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

