Hampton Police investigating double homicide on Alleghany Rd.

HAMPTON, VA — The Hampton Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Allegheny Rd.

HPD tweeted about the incident at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday morning. They say one man and one woman have died as a result.

Double Homicide Investigation 400 block of Allegheny Rd. One adult male and female victim located at the scene. Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/Egqxp5Qd8B — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) May 16, 2023

