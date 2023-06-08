One dead in shooting on Rotherham Lane in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One person has died after a shooting in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

A tweet from the Hampton Police Department said it happened in the first block of Rotherham Lane. That's near I-64 and Virginia Peninsula Community College.

Police said a man died, but they did not release his identity.

Authorities said there was no suspect information.

