One dead in shooting on Rotherham Lane in Hampton

Hampton police car
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 17:43:03-04

HAMPTON, Va. — One person has died after a shooting in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

A tweet from the Hampton Police Department said it happened in the first block of Rotherham Lane. That's near I-64 and Virginia Peninsula Community College.

Police said a man died, but they did not release his identity.

Authorities said there was no suspect information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

