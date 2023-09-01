Suffolk police find man shot to death inside car on fire, homicide investigation underway

SUFFOLK, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after police say they found a man who was shot to death inside a car that was on fire.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1500 black of Freeney Avenue just before 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 31. At the scene, police say they found shell casings in the street, but no signs of property damage.

Later, around 9:10 p.m., police received a call about a car on fire in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street. Police say they found the driver and tried to help him, but he was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The department identified the driver as a 22-year-old Suffolk man named Jaylon Carroll.

Police have ruled his death a homicide and have no suspect information yet. As police continue to investigate, they’re encouraging the public to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if they have any information about the incident.

