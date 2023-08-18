2 Suffolk police officers face charges for allegedly lying about work hours

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk police officers on administrative leave are accused of taking money they didn’t earn, according to court documents obtained by News 3.

The officers on leave, Suffolk Senior Police Officer Marco Leslie and Master Police Officer James Babor, were both arrested this week and now face felony charges.

According to the documents, Officer Leslie was arrested on Monday, August 14, and is accused of obtaining money under false pretenses from Walmart and a company called Signal.

The documents allege that in June, while Leslie was working a shift with the Suffolk Police Department, he would clock into a second job without actually working it. The arrest warrant claims he was still paid for both jobs, and states that he admitted to taking payment from both workplaces.

Officer Babor, who was arrested on Thursday, August 17, is accused of the opposite: His warrants say he clocked in for his police shift but didn’t actually work. Instead, the documents allege he was working a second job, though he was still being paid by the city.

Babor also faces a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses and two other charges: one count Forging and Utter a Public Document and one count Computer Fraud. These charges date back to July of this year.

Both Leslie and Babor are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Stay with News 3 for updates.