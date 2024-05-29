Arrest made in 2023 infant homicide: Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said it made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a 2023 homicide investigation.

On October 6, 2023, officers said Child Protective Services contacted them regarding an infant who was taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said the 4-month-old infant died from his injuries on November 1, 2023.

Crime 1-year-old shot by juvenile with 'unsecured firearm:' Hampton police Sammi Bilitz

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that the infant's death was a homicide, and charges were obtained against the child's father.

Aaron Howard-Westbrook Sr., 21, of Newport News was charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, child neglect, causing serious injury, and malicious wounding.

Police said Howard-Westbrook Sr. was taken into custody on May 3, 2024.