7-month-old shot by juvenile with 'unsecured firearm:' Hampton police

HAMPTON, Va. — A 7-month-old is in the hospital Tuesday after another juvenile appears to have accidentally shot them, according to Hampton police.

Around noon, Hampton police found the infant in the 100 block of Clyde Street suffering from a gunshot wound, according to HPD. The infant was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the juvenile who shot the baby had an "unsecured firearm" and that the shooting was an accident, though they are still investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with additional information should contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP orP3Tips.com. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.