Calls for gun safety renewed after 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gun safety is back in the spotlight after a teen boy died after being shot in Virginia Beach.

The shooting happened Thursday night on Almandine Avenue. Police got to the scene and found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Virginia Beach Teen boy shot dead in Virginia Beach Web Staff

Police said a 16-year-old has been charged involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm and shooting inside an occupied dwelling. A 15-year-old is charged with obstructing justice.

The incident in Virginia Beach renews conversations about how to properly store firearms.

Ricco Arroyo with OnPoint Solutions and Training LLC said there are several options when it comes to keeping firearms out of the hands of those they shouldn't be in.

News 3 Ricco Arroyo

"You need to keep your firearms locked up," Arroyo told News 3's Jay Greene. "There are new gun safes nowadays that allow you quick access to fire arms while keeping them safe."

During a media conference Friday night, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the trend involving youth violence is of concern, and he pleaded with families to keep firearms locked up.

"Please secure those firearms," the chief said. "One out of every 10 vehicles broken into in the city of Virginia Beach...they get a gun. We had 2,700 cars broken into last year. So maybe 300 firearms just taken out of cars."

News 3 Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate

The chief's conversation with reporters came just hours before Governor Glenn Youngkin signed, vetoed or amended a number of bills Friday night.

Youngkin vetoed HB46/SB47 which would have banned people who have a protective order or a conviction from transferring a firearm to someone who isn't allowed to carry one.

"The legislation fails to achieve its intended purpose and is unnecessary. The existing legal framework addresses firearm possession in cases of domestic abuse," the governor said in his veto statement for HB46/SB47. "Courts have the power to require the transfer of firearms from individuals, and law enforcement can obtain a search warrant to seize for illegally possessed weapons. Additionally, all firearm transfers are currently limited to individuals who are legally allowed to possess firearms."

Rico Arroyo said he leads safety classes for adults in addition to kids, teaching them what to do if they see a gun.

"Let an adult know," he said.

However, Arroyo said examples of safety need to be learned at home.

"Make sure that parents are educated themselves in gun safety," he said.