Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk on Peterson St.; PD detains person of interest

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was stabbed to death in Norfolk on Thursday, police say.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of Peterson St., according to police.

Police say they were made aware of the stabbing just before 11:30 a.m. At the scene, the woman was pronounced dead and a person of interest was detained, police say. They're currently not looking for other suspects.

Information about the woman who was stabbed or the person who was detained was not shared.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.