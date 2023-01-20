Watch Now
Man found shot to death in back of vehicle in Chesapeake, two 'detained': Police

Posted at 8:26 PM, Jan 19, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people have been detained after Chesapeake police said investigators found a body in the back of a car late Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4:55 p.m., police said a caller reported "a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house" by multiple men in the 200 block of Candlelight Avenue. The caller also provided a vehicle description.

Police eventually found the vehicle in front of a medical complex in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard North. In the back seat, was a man who had been shot to death.

Police said two "men of interest" have been detained, and the situation is still under investigation.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

