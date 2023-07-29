Man dies after shooting, police investigating homicide on Regent Street: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Saturday afternoon, police said.
Hampton Police Division officials confirmed an investigation is underway related to a homicide on Regent Street.
They're asking for your help with identifying any suspects related to the case.
First responders got multiple calls just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday for shots fired in the area.
Officers found several people helping a man suffering from gunshot wounds behind a building, police said.
The man died from his injuries shortly after being taken to a local hospitals.
It's unclear what led up to the the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.
Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.
If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.