Man dies after shooting, police investigating homicide on Regent Street: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Saturday afternoon, police said.

Hampton Police Division officials confirmed an investigation is underway related to a homicide on Regent Street.

They're asking for your help with identifying any suspects related to the case.

First responders got multiple calls just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday for shots fired in the area.

Officers found several people helping a man suffering from gunshot wounds behind a building, police said.

The man died from his injuries shortly after being taken to a local hospitals.

It's unclear what led up to the the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.