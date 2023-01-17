1 dead, another injured after Colonial Ave. double shooting: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have confirmed that 37-year-old Omon Hamlin has died as a result of his injuries from a double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.

The incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. It happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.

Following the shooting, two men sustained life-threatening injuries, where Hamlin later died.

The other man is still recovering in the hospital.

This shooting was a part of a violent weekend in Hampton Roads.

In total, there were five separate shootings. In all, 12 people were shot and two died.

The shootings happened in Suffolk, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Hampton.

Stay with News 3 for updates.