Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk police identify 21-year-old man who died following shooting on Bagnall Rd.

bagnall road scene
Derick Miracle/WTKR
bagnall road scene
Posted at 9:01 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 09:31:51-04

NORFOLK, Va. – The man who died following a fatal shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk has been identified by the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say they responded to the shooting in question on Sunday, April 23 around 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Bagnall Road, they found a man who had been shot. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man has since been identified by the department as 21-year-old Vernon L. Scott III of Norfolk.

The department is actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV