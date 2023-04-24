Norfolk police identify 21-year-old man who died following shooting on Bagnall Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. – The man who died following a fatal shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk has been identified by the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say they responded to the shooting in question on Sunday, April 23 around 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Bagnall Road, they found a man who had been shot. They pronounced him dead at the scene.



The man has since been identified by the department as 21-year-old Vernon L. Scott III of Norfolk.

The department is actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.