PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have identified 23-year-old Tyre-a Irvon Mepherson of Chesapeake as the man that was killed after a shooting on Gilmerton Avenue.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Mepherson with fatal injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for updates.