Man dies after shooting on County Street in Portsmouth, police looking for person of interest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police responded to a reported walk-in gunshot wound at an area hospital on Saturday morning around 2:43 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Keith Alexander Wright with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say the crime scene was located near the 1200 block of County Street.

Detectives are now searching for 32-year-old Deshawn Marque Wilkins, and say he is a person of interest in the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

