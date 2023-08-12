Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dies after shooting on County Street in Portsmouth, police looking for person of interest

Portsmouth police looking for person of interest in County St homicide
Portsmouth Police Department
Portsmouth police looking for person of interest in County St homicide
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 11:52:01-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police responded to a reported walk-in gunshot wound at an area hospital on Saturday morning around 2:43 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Keith Alexander Wright with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say the crime scene was located near the 1200 block of County Street.

Detectives are now searching for 32-year-old Deshawn Marque Wilkins, and say he is a person of interest in the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV