Adult man dies in overnight shooting on Viola Terrace, Portsmouth police investigating

PORTSMOUH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man died in an overnight shooting.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, they received a call for a gunshot. At the scene, located in the 4700 block of Viola Terrace, they found an adult man who had been shot.



The man died at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

