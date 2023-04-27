Man arrested near Richmond after deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man has been arrested near Richmond following a stabbing that left a person dead in Virginia Beach.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1800 block of South Streamline Drive where they found Anthony Garcia suffering from stab wounds, according to a press release. Garcia, 38, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police said the stabbing happened when Garcia had a dispute with 30-year-old Kavitte Conway, of Norfolk. Conway ended up stabbing Garcia.

Conway was arrested early Thursday morning in the Richmond area, police said. He's charged with second-degree murder.

Conway is currently in the Virginia Beach Jail and is being held without bond.

