Late-night shooting on Suburban Circle in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a Sunday night shooting.

Police say just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, someone called 911 about a woman who was shot in the 10 block of Suburban Circle. That's off of George Washington Highway in the Cradock area.



When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from injuries. They say they believe the two were shot.

The man died before he could be taken to the hospital, and the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.