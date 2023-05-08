Hampton police release suspect photos related to double homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have released surveillance photos of three suspects connected to a double homicide on Saturday.

Hampton Police Department

Around 3:16 a.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the parking lot of the 7-11 located in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road.

When officers arrived, they found two 25-year-old men from Norfolk, Keshawn Hawkins and Jonathan Johnson Jr., suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation took place between several individuals inside the store, then the altercation continued into the parking lot where both groups displayed firearms and exchanged gunfire.

If you can identify the suspects you are asked to call the Hampton Police Department at (757) 727-6111.

