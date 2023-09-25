Neighbors shaken up from 14-year old boy's death after Chesapeake mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 14-year-old boy has died from his injuries after a mass shooting on Drayton Road in Chesapeake Saturday night.

Chesapeake Police said five people, two men and three boys, were shot Saturday night.

According to officers, the four other people who were injured are recovering.

The shooting left many in the neighborhood shaken up in what neighbors call their quiet neighborhood.

"Slightly alarmed for sure. We’re always bike-riding and this is my daughter’s bus stop for school," Adrienne Mattia, a Chesapeake resident said.

Mattia lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened and has lived in the neighborhood for three years.

"Not too much goes on around here. It’s pretty quiet. There’s never been anything like this since I’ve lived here," Mattia said.

One resident who lives across the street from where the shooting happened offers his condolences to the family of the 14-year old who was killed.

"It is really crazy. I do pray for the family. It’s not a common thing that happens around here so it’s a shocker. He ended being so young which definitely sucks," the neighbor said.

One boy who lives in the neighborhood said he’s friends with one of the boys who were shot.

“We've been playing basketball right here for 4 years now so it's like it's crazy for me to hear that,” the teenager said.

A motive and circumstances regarding what led up to the shooting are unknown, as of Sunday night.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and you can remain anonymous.