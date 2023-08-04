Police look for suspects after man shot, killed on Bayhaven Dr. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are trying to find suspects who they say are responsible for shooting and killing a man in Hampton.

Just before midnight on Thursday, August 3, officers responded to the 100 block of Bayhaven Drive where they found a man who had been shot, police say. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene, and they’re withholding his identity until next-of-kin is notified.



Police say so far, they’ve learned that the man who was shot was meeting “unknown suspects” in the area, who ran away before officers arrived.

Right now, any potential motives behind the shooting are unclear.

The incident is under investigation. The Hampton Police Division is encouraging anyone with information to call them at 757-727-6111. Tips can also be left with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.