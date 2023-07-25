Man shot, killed overnight on Old Oyster Point Rd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died after he was shot overnight in Newport News, according to police.
Police say on Tuesday, July 25 around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road. There, they say they found a man who had been shot. They took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.
NNPD has not released any information about the man who died or any suspects. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
The department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3Tips.com.
