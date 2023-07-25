Watch Now
Man shot, killed overnight on Old Oyster Point Rd. in Newport News

Posted at 5:42 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 05:42:10-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died after he was shot overnight in Newport News, according to police.

Police say on Tuesday, July 25 around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road. There, they say they found a man who had been shot. They took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.

thumbnail_IMG_2263.jpg

NNPD has not released any information about the man who died or any suspects. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

The department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3Tips.com.

