19-year-old man dead after overnight shooting in Suffolk on Marsh Pointe Dr.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died following an overnight shooting in Suffolk, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Police say a person called 911 just before 12:50 a.m. on Friday, May 12 after they heard a gunshot in the 1000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive. The person who called also said they saw someone running from the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they checked the area and spoke to nearby residents.

A little less than 40 minutes later, around 1:20 a.m., another person called 911 from the same area on Marsh Pointe Drive. The caller said a person was shot.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers say they found an adult male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have since identified the victim as 19-year-old Joseph Killebrew of Portsmouth.

There is currently no suspect information.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

