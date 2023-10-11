Woman arrested in connection to August homicide in Chesapeake: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman has been arrested following an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Shady Lane on Aug. 20.

Police say 28-year-old Martisha Parker was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is charge with homicide.

On Aug. 20 just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2100 block of Shady Lane.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Michael Morgan with several gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Chesapeake officers say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.