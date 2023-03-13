Watch Now
Police ID 2 18-year-olds killed in shooting on Roam Court in Newport News

Newport News Police Department
Newport News police investigate a shooting that left two men dead on Roam Court. March 9, 2023
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 15:40:16-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two 18-year-old men died in a shooting last Thursday in Newport News.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Roam Court, police said. When they got to the scene, they found both men suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

Police identified the victims as Damari Hall and Alijah Demonte Gilliam, both of Newport News.

Authorities did not release any other details about the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

