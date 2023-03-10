Watch Now
Shooting leaves 2 men dead on Roam Court in Newport News: Police

Newport News Police Department
Newport News police investigate a shooting that left two men dead on Roam Court. March 9, 2023
Posted at 1:48 AM, Mar 10, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men are dead following a shooting in Newport News Thursday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Roam Court, police said in a press release.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men who had been shot. They died at the scene.

Police said they are investigating what led up to the shooting, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

