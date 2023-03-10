Shooting leaves 2 men dead on Roam Court in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men are dead following a shooting in Newport News Thursday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Roam Court, police said in a press release.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men who had been shot. They died at the scene.

Police said they are investigating what led up to the shooting, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.