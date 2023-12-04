2 charged in infant's death in Portsmouth are child's parents, police confirm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people charged with aggravated murder in the case of an infant's death in Portsmouth are the child's parents, police confirmed to News 3.

On Dec. 2, police said they arrested and charged 25-year-old Chante Smith and 36-year-old Dontae Taylor after their daughter died in late November.

Portsmouth 2 charged after infant pronounced dead at CHKD, Portsmouth police say Jay Greene

Portsmouth police said medics were called to the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard on Nov. 26 for a baby girl who was not breathing and unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced upon arrival at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.

After an investigation, police said the child's death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released the exact cause of death or the child's age.

Smith and Taylor were being held in the Portsmouth City Jail on a no-bond status.

Stay with News 3 for updates to this story.