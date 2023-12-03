2 charged after infant pronounced dead at CHKD, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are facing charges including aggravated murder after an infant died at the hospital.

Portsmouth police said medics were called to the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard on Nov. 26 for a baby girl who was not breathing and unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced upon arrival at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.

After an investigation, police said the child's death was ruled a homicide.

On Dec. 2, detectives charged and arrested 25-year-old Chante Smith and 36-year-old Dontae Taylor, according to a release from police. They were charged with aggravated murder, child abuse/neglect causing serious injury and cruelty to a child.

Police did not release the baby's girl age or her relation to the suspects.

Smith and Taylor were being held in the Portsmouth City Jail on a no bond status.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.