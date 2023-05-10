Watch Now
Arrest made in March double-homicide on Dale Dr. in Portsmouth

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the case.
Akea Faison
Posted at 11:44 PM, May 09, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have made an arrest in a double murder that happened back in March on Dale Drive.

On Tuesday, police announced they arrested 40-year-old Brian Johnson in connection to the deaths of Carlos Cordova and Carlos Castro-Murillo.

A shooting left two people dead on Dale Drive in Portsmouth. March 2023.

Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several other charges. He's currently being held in Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Authorities are still searching for 27-year-old Akea M. Faison who is facing first-degree murder charges.

Akea Faison
Akea Faison

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

