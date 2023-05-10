Arrest made in March double-homicide on Dale Dr. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have made an arrest in a double murder that happened back in March on Dale Drive.
On Tuesday, police announced they arrested 40-year-old Brian Johnson in connection to the deaths of Carlos Cordova and Carlos Castro-Murillo.
Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several other charges. He's currently being held in Portsmouth City Jail without bond.
Authorities are still searching for 27-year-old Akea M. Faison who is facing first-degree murder charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.