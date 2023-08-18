2 arrested after man killed in double shooting on Brambleton Ave. Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men have been arrested following a deadly double shooting on Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department said officers were in the 900 block of East Brambleton Avenue when they heard gunshots. Officers then saw shots being fired from a car as it passed in the area.

#NPDNews Detectives have arrested two men following last night’s double shooting on E. Brambleton Avenue that left one man dead, and another injured.

The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver didn't obey, giving way to a chase that went into the 300 block of E. Olney Road, the police department said.

Police said they found Eugene L. Thomas, of Norfolk, in the 900 block of East Brambleton Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas, 49, died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man, who was found in the 700 block of Chapel Street, was also taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

After a pursuit, investigators said DeAndre M. Davis, 20, and Arkeem D. Butcher, 24, were taken into custody. They were both charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of firearm.

The suspects were being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Hours later, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, there was another shooting on Brambleton Avenue, in the 1500 block, that left four people injured, police said. All of them were expected to survive.

As police continue to investigate, they're asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

