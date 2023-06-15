Man arrested, charged after police find his grandmother stabbed to death in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his grandmother, according to Norfolk police.

Police say just before noon on Tuesday, June 13, they responded to a home in the 2700 block of Dominion Avenue in Norfolk after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman. At the scene, police say first responders found an injured woman. She was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified by police as 84-year-old Liu-Chih Howell. After an autopsy was performed, her death was ruled a homicide, police say.

Following an investigation, police say they’ve arrested Howell’s grandson, 34-year-old David Macronald. He’s currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail, and he’s being held without bond.

Police say he’s been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Howell’s death, on top of other charges he’s facing unrelated to the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.