Man killed in Saint Michaels Way shooting identified: Newport News police

newport news st michaels shooting
Posted at 3:35 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 15:35:32-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have identified 38-year-old Demario Jevon Mapp, of Hampton, as the man that was killed in a shooting on Dec. 26 on Saint Michaels Way.

Newport News

Overnight shooting in Newport News leaves man dead the day after Christmas

Ellen Ice
5:51 AM, Dec 26, 2023

Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Saint Michaels Way in reference to gunshots heard.

When police arrived, they found Mapp outside suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mapp was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

This is the 45th homicide this year in Newport News. By comparison, there were 31 in 2022.

