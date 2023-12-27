Man killed in Saint Michaels Way shooting identified: Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have identified 38-year-old Demario Jevon Mapp, of Hampton, as the man that was killed in a shooting on Dec. 26 on Saint Michaels Way.

Newport News Overnight shooting in Newport News leaves man dead the day after Christmas Ellen Ice

Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Saint Michaels Way in reference to gunshots heard.

When police arrived, they found Mapp outside suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Mapp was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

This is the 45th homicide this year in Newport News. By comparison, there were 31 in 2022.

Stay with News 3 for updates.