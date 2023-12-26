Watch Now
Overnight shooting in Newport News leaves man dead the day after Christmas

Posted at 5:51 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 07:06:05-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say they're investigating an overnight shooting in Newport News that left a man dead.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 around 1:30 a.m., officers got calls about shots fired in the 1400 block of Saint Michaels Way, according to police. That's at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, not far from City Center.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive, according to police.

Police said they don't have suspect information to share yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call 911 or 757-247-2500. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

