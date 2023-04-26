Man wanted after deadly assault on Orcutt Ave: Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are looking for 34-year-old Jamal Lamonte Mitchell after an investigation into a deadly assault that happened Feb. 17 on Orcutt Avenue.

Police say Mitchell is wanted for second degree murder and should be considered dangerous.

On Feb. 17 around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Orcutt Avenue regarding an assault. When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Joseph Jones suffering from multiple injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Newport News police say Mitchell was last known to live in Hampton and is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weight approximately 190 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Mitchell you're asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500.

