Suspect wanted in February Newport News homicide arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police have arrested a suspect wanted in a February homicide.

Jamal Lamonte Mitchell had an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder, police said.

On Feb. 17 around 4:15 a.m., police officers responded to an assault on the 4000 block of Orcutt Avenue, according to the NNPD. Joseph Jones, 57, had multiple assault injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Mithcell was arrested by Hampton police on Thursday and was taken to the Newport News Police Department, police said.

This is the third arrest this week for Newport News homicides, according to a NNPD press release.

“We take the safety and well-being of our city’s residents seriously," said Police Chief Steve Drew. "That’s why we want to emphasize, once again, our unwavering commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring a safer community for all."