Newport News police investigating after double shooting kills 1 man, injures other

Justin Fleenor
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 06:17:48-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Oscar Loop, according to police.

Around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, Newport News police responded to the 500 block of Oscar Loop in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds that were originally thought to be non-life-threatening and were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

However, one of the men later died at the hospital, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

