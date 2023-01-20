23-year-old charged with shooting, killing his father in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police said he shot and killed his father early Thursday morning in Hampton.

It happened just after 4:25 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, police said. When officers got to the scene they found 65-year-old Elliott Tubbs in a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Later Thursday night, police announced they arrested James Tubbs, Elliott's son, on charges that include first-degree murder.

Police said the incident is domestic-related, and the motive is under investigation.