23-year-old charged with shooting, killing his father in Hampton, police say

Posted at 10:38 PM, Jan 19, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police said he shot and killed his father early Thursday morning in Hampton.

It happened just after 4:25 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, police said. When officers got to the scene they found 65-year-old Elliott Tubbs in a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Later Thursday night, police announced they arrested James Tubbs, Elliott's son, on charges that include first-degree murder.

Police said the incident is domestic-related, and the motive is under investigation.

