PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have identified the man shot and killed on Tuesday night as 20-year-old Ja'Son Randolph.

Police say officers responded to a gunshot wound incident just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Turnpike Road.

When the officers arrived, they found Randolph with deadly gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

