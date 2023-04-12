Homicide investigation underway on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night.

A tweet from the police department said it was near the 3000 block of Turnpike Road.

While police did not release any other details about the homicide, Bobbie Boarders, who was outside when the shooting happened, said he heard at least eight gunshots.

"We were actually outside and we have to bring both my nieces in," Boarders said. "We were rushing in because we didn't get shot."

Boarders said it's not the first time something like this has happened.

"This is nothing new. This has happened in Portsmouth so much," Boarders said. "This happens during broad daylight and nighttime."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more details become available.