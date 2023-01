PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A shooting occurred on the night of Saturday, Jan. 7 leaving one dead, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police say the homicide happened around 3:38 a.m. near the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. That's near Saint Paul's Cemetery.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found an adult male with fatal gunshot wounds.

No details were released about any potential suspects or the deceased male’s identity.

