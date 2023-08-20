Watch Now
Man dead, another hurt in Norfolk double shooting: Police

Posted at 7:59 AM, Aug 20, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say they're investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hurt on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to Church Street near E. 29th Street around 6 a.m.

There police say one man was found dead and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

