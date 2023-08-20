Man dead, another hurt in Norfolk double shooting: Police

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say they're investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hurt on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to Church Street near E. 29th Street around 6 a.m.

There police say one man was found dead and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a double shooting at Church St. & E. 29th. A man was pronounced deceased on-scene. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 6 a.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/BbmH4gyDxD — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 20, 2023

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.