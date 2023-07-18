42-year-old killed in shooting on Stewart Drive in VB Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

Police said they got the call around 11:55 p.m. from the 5400 block of Stewart Drive for a reported shooting. That's near Lynnhaven Parkway.

When officers got to the scene, they found 42-year-old Joseph Hunter with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said there are no charges in the homicide investigation, and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department homicide unit at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.