Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

42-year-old killed in shooting on Stewart Drive in VB Friday night

Virginia Beach police FILE
News 3
Virginia Beach police FILE
Virginia Beach police FILE
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 20:12:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

Police said they got the call around 11:55 p.m. from the 5400 block of Stewart Drive for a reported shooting. That's near Lynnhaven Parkway.

When officers got to the scene, they found 42-year-old Joseph Hunter with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said there are no charges in the homicide investigation, and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department homicide unit at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV