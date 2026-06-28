Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake early Sunday morning.

Chesapeake Police officers responded to the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and Earhart Street around 1:30 a.m. on June 28, 2026, after reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with severe injuries. Medics began life-saving measures, but the man later died from his injuries.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the crash remains under investigation.

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