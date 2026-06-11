Chesapeake Planning Commission recommends denial of proposed battery energy storage system

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Planning Commission has recommended denial of a conditional use permit for the Mill Stone Energy Center, a proposed battery energy storage system facility in the city's Great Bridge planning area.

The commission voted 7-1 Tuesday night to recommend denial of the project, with Commissioner Malone opposed to the denial. Commissioner Spruill was absent. The project will now move to the Chesapeake City Council, which is scheduled to vote on July 21.

The proposed facility, located at 1912 Centerville Turnpike South, would be built on an approximately 31-acre portion of a larger property owned by the Douglas and Melody Diehl Living Trust. The applicant, Mill Stone Energy Center, LLC, is represented by Williams Mullen.

Watch previous coverage: Proposed Mill Stone battery energy storage system in Chesapeake nears vote from city leaders

Proposed Mill Stone battery energy storage system in Chesapeake nears vote from city leaders

A battery energy storage system works by pulling power off the grid during off-peak hours, typically at night, and pushing it back onto the grid when demand is highest — during heat waves, winter storms, or other high-usage periods.

The project has been in development for roughly 2 years. If ultimately approved by the city council, construction could begin as early as 2030, with operations potentially starting in 2031.

Residents spoke on both sides of the issue at Tuesday's public hearing.

"I really believe that having wind energy is a much safer alternative and it's clean energy. Mill Stone Energy Center seems like it's going to be a wonderful place, a calm place, a quiet place, a place where people don't have to be afraid that they're living next door to it," one resident said.

"I am in support of this project. Battery energy storage is a critical component of developing clean energy infrastructure," another resident said.

Supporters also noted the company's outreach efforts ahead of the vote.

"The applicant has already proactively met with Chesapeake Fire and Chesapeake schools to talk about the project," a resident said.

Opponents raised concerns about fire risk, insurance costs, and the facility's proximity to homes and schools.

"This vote is not about reducing risk, it's about whether we should introduce new risks into a community of homes, families, and schools. I do not believe we should," one resident said.

"I did some research on lithium battery storage. I found out the EPA considers it an imminent fire zone, which puts some red flags. It's also universally an industrial property. Insurance will go up. We will need more highly trained responders and this is in area where we have established new neighborhoods, a soccer field, schools. We have to worry about health and environment issues. I do not believe that this property is ideal for this project," another resident said.

East Point Energy, the developer behind the project, has said the facility would be interconnected with PJM, the regional transmission grid covering 13 states including Virginia. The company has committed, as a condition of the permit, to preserving the remaining land on the property and prohibiting any data center development there.

Developers have previously said the project site is more than 3,000 feet from Hickory High School and that the closest residence is nearly 1,500 feet away. East Point Energy has also said it has had extensive dialogue with the Chesapeake Fire Department to ensure crews are prepared in the rare event of a fire.

The Chesapeake City Council is scheduled to take up the project at their council meeting on July 21. That meeting is open to the public for comment.

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