33-year-old man dies after shooting on Shady Lane: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a shooting that took place on June 9, Chesapeake police said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Shady Lane at around 12:29 a.m. and found 33-year-old Anthony Evans, Jr. shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment — he would later die from his injuries, according to Chesapeake police.

Watch previous coverage: Man hospitalized after shooting on Shady Lane, police say

Man hospitalized after shooting on Shady Lane: CPD

Chesapeake police have not identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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