Fuel prices cut into food: Chesapeake nonprofit feels the strain

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Higher fuel prices are straining the budget of a Chesapeake nonprofit that relies on regular and diesel fuel to deliver food to seniors and collect donations for its pantry.

Nichelle Buffalow, executive director of Buffalow Family and Friends, said the organization has been fighting food insecurity in the Chesapeake community for 16 years. She said the spike in fuel costs has had a direct impact on how much money is available for food.

"Just looking at last month alone compared to last year is doubled in our gas prices, which is taken away from the pantry," Buffalow said.

Higher fuel costs have also led to a drop in donations.

"You see more of a real dip in people giving food. 1. You have to drive here to give it to us, and two, the cost of the food is getting to be expensive."

According to AAA, the national average for gas is around $4.50. In Chesapeake, drivers are paying about $4.19 for regular and more than $5.60 for diesel.

Those prices are forcing the nonprofit to change how it operates. Buffalow said the organization is now grouping deliveries to conserve fuel.

"We may have to go pick up once a week just to conserve that amount for our diesel."

I spoke with Buffalow in Chesapeake, where she said community partnerships are helping the organization continue to serve those who need it most.

"We have a lot of church groups that come and they take bags out to the communities for us, which helps us save and is all about collaborating and feeding others."

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