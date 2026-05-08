Eastbound traffic on George Washington Highway to start moving across new Deep Creek Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After about three years of construction, the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project is hitting a major milestone. The planned Deep Creek Bridge traffic shift has been postponed until Sunday night due to weather. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction crew says the traffic switch was originally scheduled for Thursday night into Friday but had to be pushed back.

Once the shift takes place, eastbound traffic on George Washington Highway will travel over the new Deep Creek Bridge. Westbound traffic will continue using the old Deep Creek Bridge.

Phillip Abbott, resident engineer for the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project, said the weather was a factor because of the striping that needs to be applied to guide drivers safely.

"This allows us the phase to transition to putting people — both lanes of traffic — onto the new bridge, as we then will be able to demo the old bridge and then build the final three lanes," Abbott said.

Abbott said the number of daily bridge openings will not change. The new bridge will open 4 times a day, the same schedule as the old bridge. He also said the traffic flow will remain the same during this phase.

Abbott said he expects it to take about 6 to 8 weeks after the shift before both lanes of traffic travel on the new bridge. Once that happens, crews will begin demolishing the old bridge. Abbott noted that some parts of the nearly 100-year-old structure will be salvaged for potential future maintenance use on a twin bridge located in South Mills.

Sean McDaniel, who works near the construction site, said he has noticed the impact of the project on his daily commute.

"Now coming to work, you know four times a week here, it gets a little rough. You have to plan for that traffic. But it's exciting to see the new bridge," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said he is looking forward to seeing the project progress.

"You're finally seeing the fruits of their labor. And I know those guys have been working hard. So, I think it's neat because you're actually getting to see it get used. And hopefully it'll open the traffic up a little bit more, allow a better flow of things in this intersection," McDaniel said.

Abbott said the full benefits to traffic flow will not be felt until the final 3 lanes are added. The completed project will be a 5-lane movable bridge.

Abbott said drivers should expect some changes and plan ahead when the traffic shift does occur.

“Follow the traffic signs. Follow the barrels. Follow the cones, the lines, the striping. Just be aware of your speed and just of your fellow citizens," Abbott said.

The full Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project is expected to be complete in early 2028.

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