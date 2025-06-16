Chesapeake residents unite against proposed data center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents of Chesapeake are rallying together to oppose the establishment of a data center in their community. Local homeowner Matthew Wolf, who values the natural environment around his house, expresses his worries about the impact such a facility would have on their tranquil setting. With a background in information technology, Wolf is familiar with data centers and argues that they belong in industrial areas, not next to residential neighborhoods.

The construction of a data center, according to Wolf, could severely disrupt the peace of their family-oriented community, exposing his children to constant noise and a shift in the neighborhood's character. "If we put a data center right here in this backyard, it’s going to change all that," he laments, emphasizing his commitment to his children's upbringing around nature.

Developer Doug Fuller, who is behind the proposed project, has reached out to communities in Ashburn, Virginia, to understand the living conditions near data centers. He reported that residents there have not experienced significant noise disturbances and have maintained their property values, countering some of the concerns raised by Chesapeake residents.

Despite Fuller's reassurances, many in Chesapeake remain skeptical. Wolf highlights a broader concern over potential zoning changes, warning that the establishment of a data center could pave the way for more industrial developments in the area.

The Chesapeake Planning Commission has already rejected the data center proposal, and now it rests in the hands of the City Council. Councilman Les Smith acknowledges the importance of economic development while advocating for a balanced approach that considers residents' concerns.

Fuller has requested to delay the application until August, allowing for community meetings where experts can address residents’ questions. This request will be reviewed during an upcoming City Council meeting on June 17th.

As the debate unfolds, Chesapeake residents continue to advocate for their community's character and quality of life amidst the pressures of economic development.