Development plan for Costco at Greenbrier Mall moves forward at former Sears site

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Development plans are moving forward for a possible Costco coming to the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake at the site of the former Sears store.

The Chesapeake Planning Commission approved a development plan on Wednesday.

Watch previous coverage: Costco submits permit application at Greenbrier Mall

Costco could be coming to Greenbrier Mall

The proposed Costco would include a fuel station and a tire repair center.

News 3 first reported the proposed Costco in January when it appeared in a list of permit applications

The city hopes the store would boost the local economy and spark more updates and development in the Greenbrier area.

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